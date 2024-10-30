News & Insights

Markets
FLEX

Flex Updates FY25 Guidance - Update

October 30, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Flex (FLEX) said the company now expects fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $24.9 billion to $25.5 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.77 to $1.89, and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.39 to $2.51. In July, the company projected fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $25.4 billion to $26.4 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.60 to $1.80; and adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.50.

For the third quarter, the company projects: revenue in a range of $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion; EPS in a range of $0.42 to $0.48; and adjusted EPS in a range of $0.60 to $0.66.

Q2 Results:

Bottom line totaled $214 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter. Flex reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 compared to $0.57. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $6.55 billion from $6.93 billion last year.

Shares of Flex are down 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.