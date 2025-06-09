Flex Partners MIT to Drive a Sustainable Manufacturing Future With INM

Flex Ltd. FLEX recently joined forces with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) on the Initiative for New Manufacturing (INM) — a cutting-edge Institute-wide project that aspires to rebuild U.S. manufacturing from the core, with sustainability, human experience and advanced technology. As a founding member of the INM Industry Consortium, Flex will work together with MIT researchers, faculty and peer organizations to drive a shared vision of improving manufacturing by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and new system-level technologies.



The initiative’s four pillars provide the roadmap for technological transformation, human-centered work, scalable ventures and building robust, decentralized supply chains. Also, with sustainability as top priority, INM supports technology that reduces emissions, lowers energy use and facilitates access to economic opportunity.



A key component of the Flex-MIT partnership is the factory observatory program. Through this, MIT students will gain real-world exposure by visiting Flex facilities to observe live manufacturing systems, from automation to lean processes.

Moreover, Flex’s site in Sorocaba, Brazil, will become a living lab for MIT’s Master's of Engineering students. There, they’ll collaborate with the Flex Institute of Technology (“FIT”), a nonprofit focused on building sustainable and smart electronics solutions. These experiences are poised to elevate the educational journeys with innovation and societal impact.



Flex is committed to advancing cloud, power and automotive businesses by launching strategic programs, which are reflected in the top-line performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. The initiatives are likely to positively impact Flex’s performance in the fiscal first quarter of 2026. In fiscal 2025, Flex’s cloud and data center power business expanded 50% from the prior year. The company continues to anticipate strong growth in the cloud and data center power business for fiscal 2026. Its innovative suite of power products and services enhances customer satisfaction. All these factors are favorably positioning Flex for the AI-powered technology shift, prevalent in the industry, from grid to chip and from the cloud to the edge.

Buyout Synergies Boost FLEX Amid Ongoing Tariff Tensions

Flex is on an acquisition spree to augment its manufacturing footprint as well as unlock new end-market opportunities. Acquisitions like Bose facilities, Mirror Controls International (MCi), Alcatel-Lucent facility and Nextracker expanded footprint in audio systems, automotive, telecom and smart solar tracking solution markets. Apart from these, the company has made several smaller acquisitions over time, which has expanded capabilities in the medical devices, consumer electronics, household industrial and lifestyle market.



In third-quarter fiscal 2025, Flex completed its previously announced acquisitions of JetCool Technologies and Crown Systems, both of which bring essential technologies to its data center portfolio. JetCool enhances its direct-to-chip liquid cooling capabilities, while Crown Systems strengthens its critical power solutions for data centers and expands its opportunities in grid modernization.



However, the volatile macro environment and evolving trade policy affect its performance. The company expects tariff-related costs from sourcing raw materials in China and other impacted regions, with plans to pass these costs onto customers. Still, tariffs could negatively influence cash flow timing and apply slight pressure on margins. Although Flex is implementing proactive pricing strategies to counter these effects, tariffs continue to present a significant burden on overall performance.



For fiscal 2026, Flex anticipates ongoing tariff-related headwinds across its business segments. In the Reliability Solutions segment, changing tariff developments in the Automotive unit bring uncertainty to demand projections. Within the Agility Solutions segment, indirect tariff exposure in the Lifestyle unit may adversely impact consumer sentiment, while the Consumer Devices unit is expected to see softer demand due to persistent tariff uncertainty.

FLEX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

FLEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 31.5% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry's decline of 11.1%.



