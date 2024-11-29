Flex LNG Secures Long-Term Charter for Flex Constellation

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Flex LNG has secured a 15-year time charter agreement for its LNG carrier, Flex Constellation, commencing in 2026 with potential extensions to 2043. This deal significantly boosts the company’s backlog and earnings visibility, covering nearly 90% of income days for 2025, positioning Flex LNG to withstand near-term market fluctuations. The agreement reflects ongoing customer satisfaction with Flex LNG’s service and quality.
For further insights into FLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.