Flex LNG Secures Long-Term Charter for Flex Constellation

November 29, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.

Flex LNG has secured a 15-year time charter agreement for its LNG carrier, Flex Constellation, commencing in 2026 with potential extensions to 2043. This deal significantly boosts the company’s backlog and earnings visibility, covering nearly 90% of income days for 2025, positioning Flex LNG to withstand near-term market fluctuations. The agreement reflects ongoing customer satisfaction with Flex LNG’s service and quality.

