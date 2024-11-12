Flex LNG Secures Long-term Charter Extensions

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.

Flex LNG has reached an agreement to extend the Time Charter Agreements for its LNG carriers, Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, with a major client. The new agreement ensures a firm period from 2029 to 2032, with potential extensions up until 2039, aligning with Flex LNG’s strategy of securing longer-term contracts. This move underscores Flex LNG’s commitment to customer satisfaction and maintaining competitive charter rates.

For further insights into FLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.