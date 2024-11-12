News & Insights

Stocks

Flex LNG Secures Long-term Charter Extensions

November 12, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.

Flex LNG has reached an agreement to extend the Time Charter Agreements for its LNG carriers, Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, with a major client. The new agreement ensures a firm period from 2029 to 2032, with potential extensions up until 2039, aligning with Flex LNG’s strategy of securing longer-term contracts. This move underscores Flex LNG’s commitment to customer satisfaction and maintaining competitive charter rates.

