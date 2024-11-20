News & Insights

Flex Completes Acquisition Of Crown Technical Systems

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) Monday announced that it has completed its previously announced $325 million all-cash acquisition of Crown Technical Systems.

"We are pleased to welcome the Crown Technical Systems team officially to Flex," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. "This transaction strategically strengthens our unique EMS + Products + Services data center and power portfolio and expands our presence in high growth markets to help drive long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Crown Technical Systems is expected to generate revenue of about $120 million and high-teens EBITDA margin in fiscal 2025, which ends on March 31, 2025.

