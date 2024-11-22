Flex Appoints Kevin S. Krumm as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flex Ltd. has appointed Kevin S. Krumm as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2025, as part of its strategic push to enhance shareholder value and achieve long-term financial success. Krumm, with over 20 years of experience in various industries, will replace interim CFO Jaime Martinez. He aims to leverage his expertise in driving the company’s financial strategy, ensuring Flex remains at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence.

