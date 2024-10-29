Fletcher Building Unveils First Climate Statements

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has released its inaugural Climate Statements for the year ending June 2024, marking a significant step in their commitment to environmental transparency. This development is likely to be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company’s sustainability efforts and long-term impact on the financial markets.

