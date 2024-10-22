News & Insights

Fletcher Building Faces Challenges Amid Market Decline

October 22, 2024 — 04:42 pm EDT

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has reported a challenging start to FY25 with a significant decline in market volumes and revenues in its materials and distribution businesses, while house sales in its Residential Division improved in September. Despite these challenges, the Construction Division showed solid performance and the company remains optimistic about the future, citing a strengthened balance sheet and strategic initiatives. Acting Chair Barbara Chapman also announced her upcoming departure upon finding a new Chair, a move seen as crucial for the company’s share price stability.

