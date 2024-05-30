FleetPartners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has updated the market with the latest details of its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 166,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The announcement, dated May 31, 2024, is part of a series of daily updates following the initial buy-back notification on May 5, 2022. With this latest transaction, FleetPartners continues its commitment to returning value to its shareholders through the buy-back of its ASX-listed securities.

