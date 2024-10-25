News & Insights

Stocks

Flat Glass Group Plans Amendments After Share Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. is set to amend its Articles of Association and the rules for general meetings following a recent share buyback and capital reduction. The company repurchased 8.29 million H Shares, leading to a decrease in registered capital and a revised capital structure. These changes await approval at the upcoming 2024 extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into HK:6865 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGSGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.