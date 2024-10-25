Flat Glass Group Plans Amendments After Share Buyback

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. is set to amend its Articles of Association and the rules for general meetings following a recent share buyback and capital reduction. The company repurchased 8.29 million H Shares, leading to a decrease in registered capital and a revised capital structure. These changes await approval at the upcoming 2024 extraordinary general meeting.

