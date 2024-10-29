Flagstar Bank appoints Christopher Higgins as Chief Information Officer

Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of Flagstar Financial, announced the appointment of two senior leaders to its technology and risk teams, effective immediately. Christopher Higgins, SEVP, is appointed as Chief Information Officer. Christopher brings nearly 40 years of executive leadership experience in banking to Flagstar. His expertise includes transformations, acquisitions, and developing technology and data solutions that enhance both customer and employee experiences. Most recently, Christopher served at U.S. Bank where he led 13 post-merger systems conversions, integrating 1.2M customers and 57 systems. Rich Martin, is appointed as Head of Credit Review. Rich brings nearly 30 years of executive leadership and credit review experience to Flagstar, with a strong foundation in credit risk management. His expertise includes leading large credit risk review teams with international mandates and reporting directly to board committees. He also has experience in Big Four consulting for global banks and has worked in commercial lending across corporate, middle market, and small business sectors.

