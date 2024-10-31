Fiverr International Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Fiverr International ( (FVRR) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fiverr International presented to its investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. is a leading online marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking various services, ranging from digital marketing to web development. In its third quarter of 2024, Fiverr reported strong financial performance, surpassing its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company highlighted its strategic investments in value-added services and expansion into upmarket opportunities, which have contributed to its growth despite challenging economic conditions. Key financial results for the third quarter included an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue to $99.6 million and a 9% rise in spend per buyer. Fiverr’s take rate also improved to 33.9%. However, the number of active buyers decreased by 9% from the previous year. The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.4 million, down from $3.0 million the previous year, but non-GAAP net income saw an increase. Fiverr’s Adjusted EBITDA grew to $19.7 million, indicating continued progress toward its long-term financial goals. Moving forward, Fiverr has raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and market position.

