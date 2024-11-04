Fiverr downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG

BTIG downgraded Fiverr (FVRR) to Neutral from Buy without a price target The shares have rallied 35% in the last week but three recent developments have given BTIG “some pause,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a less optimistic outlook for a fiscal 2025 recovery in small business hiring, says recent artificial intelligence innovation “is hard to ignore as a future risk” for Fiverr, and that its freelancing tracking shows a slowdown following a mid-summer bump. BTIG believes Fiverr’s current valuation is fair given these three factors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FVRR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.