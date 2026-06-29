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Five9 Appoints Niranjan Vijayaragavan As CTO

June 29, 2026 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Five9, Inc. (FIVN), an open cloud platform, said on Monday that it has appointed Niranjan Vijayaragavan as its Chief Technology Officer with effect from June 29. The appointment has come as Five9 continues to scale its AI-driven CX strategy and sharpen execution across the business.

Most recently, Vijayaragavan worked as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nintex. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Avalara, Expedia, Microsoft, and Boston Consulting Group.

As a result, Jonathan Rosenberg, current CTO of Five9, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a period of time to support the transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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