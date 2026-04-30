Five Star Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FSBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of FSBC's recent stock price of $40.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Five Star Bancorp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FSBC shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.20 per share, with $42.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.37.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FSBC makes up 1.00% of the Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (Symbol: FDLS) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding FSBC).

In Thursday trading, Five Star Bancorp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.