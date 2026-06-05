Five Below Down 12% Post Earnings—Is the Selloff Overdone?

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) fell more than 13% the day after the company reported a mostly bullish Q1 2026 earnings report. The discount retailer delivered revenue of $1.29 billion. That beat expectations for $1.23 billion and, more importantly, was 32% higher year over year (YOY).

The results were even better on the bottom line. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.22 beat expectations for $1.77 and were 158% higher on a YOY basis.

The company reported a resilient consumer who is responding to the company’s digital marketing efforts. Furthermore, Five Below reported that the strength of the numbers was across all incomes, stores, and departments.

The strength of the numbers wasn’t just about store traffic. The company’s margins improved based on fixed-cost leverage.

Five Below ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet.

The issue was with the company’s guidance. While Five Below raised its full-year guidance, management expressed some concern over the second half of the year. That’s when uncertainty about the health of the consumer will collide with tougher YOY comparisons.

Investors Focus on Consumer and Tariff Risks

Five Below is known for providing a treasure hunt experience for consumers. So, it’s a little ironic that the company’s immediate problem is one that’s hiding in plain sight. The elephant in the room is the future state of the consumer.

The strong quarter needs context, since earnings headlines are always backward-looking. On theearnings call Five Below management noted that the company’s results were likely due to consumers spending a portion of their tax refunds in their stores.

However, as with stock prices, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. Five Below faces quantifiable tariff impacts that some analysts believe may be understated. But it also has a consumer who continues to be pinched by higher gas prices, higher inflation, and, in some cases, unemployment.

That’s a perfect storm of uncertainty, and investors hate uncertainty.

Another area of uncertainty came from the company’s tariff guidance. Management expects tariffs to return to the levels they were at the start of the company’s fiscal year. Analysts weren’t so sure the tariff rollback would happen. And a lighter forecast would be problematic at a time when Five Below continues its aggressive expansion strategy.

It's a binary outlook. If Five Below is correct, even the raised guidance may be too conservative. On the other hand, if the tariffs remain in place, the guidance is probably too optimistic.

Why the Selloff May Be Overdone

The post-earnings reaction to Five Below’s earnings needs to be viewed in light of what happened prior to earnings. FIVE stock was down about 5% in the 30 days before the earnings report. That was due to other retailers telling a similar story about the state of the consumer.

Therefore, with shares trading at nearly double the normal volume, it’s hard to make the argument that all the selling was priced in. In fact, the counterargument could be that investors were hoping for bullish guidance that didn’t come.

That said, this wouldn’t be the first time the consumer has been counted out in the last few years. In the face of numerous obstacles, consumers continue to spend. Betting on the “this time it’s different” narrative may be a bad bet. And with short interest hanging around 3%, there doesn’t appear to be significant short pressure weighing on the stock.

That means the technical setup may give investors an accurate picture. In this case, FIVE appears to have hit oversold levels.

Valuation Remains a Key Concern for Investors

Though the stock already looks oversold, if investors want to wait for a deeper pullback, there is evidence suggesting one could be coming. Specifically, FIVE looks overvalued. The stock currently trades at around 30x earnings, which is a premium to the S&P 500 and its own historic average. A similar story is in place for the company’s price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios.

Investors have been willing to give FIVE a premium because of its positioning in the discount retail space. However, it’s important to note that FIVE currently trades at twice the P/E of Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI).

Analysts Remain Divided on FIVE Stock's Next Move

Analyst sentiment is mixed. The Five Below analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show three analysts weighing in immediately after earnings. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $235 from $242. However, that was offset by BNP Paribas Exane, which raised its target to $291 from $262.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.