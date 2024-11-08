Fitzroy Minerals Unveils Buen Retiro Copper Project Report

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals has released an independent technical report for its Buen Retiro Copper Project in Chile, highlighting the company’s commitment to exploring and developing valuable mineral assets. The report aligns with their strategy to focus on projects with substantial growth potential in the Americas.

