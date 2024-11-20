Fitzroy Minerals Trading Resumes and TSXV Approval

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.
Fitzroy Minerals has announced the resumption of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange after a temporary halt due to its acquisition of Ptolemy Mining Limited. The company also received approval for its option agreement to acquire the Caballos Copper Project in Chile, signaling significant potential in the copper market.
