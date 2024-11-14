FitLife Brands Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

FitLife Brands ( (FTLF) ) has shared an announcement.

FitLife Brands, a leader in nutritional supplements, reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 15% increase in revenue to $16 million. Online sales soared to $10.8 million, making up 68% of total revenue, and gross margins improved to 43.8%. The company also saw a notable rise in net income to $2.1 million and a 41% boost in adjusted EBITDA to $3.6 million, reflecting successful strategic acquisitions and a shift towards online sales. Investors may find these results promising as FitLife continues to enhance its market presence and profitability.

