News & Insights

Stocks

FitLife Brands Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 14, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FitLife Brands ( (FTLF) ) has shared an announcement.

FitLife Brands, a leader in nutritional supplements, reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 15% increase in revenue to $16 million. Online sales soared to $10.8 million, making up 68% of total revenue, and gross margins improved to 43.8%. The company also saw a notable rise in net income to $2.1 million and a 41% boost in adjusted EBITDA to $3.6 million, reflecting successful strategic acquisitions and a shift towards online sales. Investors may find these results promising as FitLife continues to enhance its market presence and profitability.

See more data about FTLF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.