Fitch Upgrades UniCredit’s Rating Amid Strong Performance

October 31, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit SpA has received a boost as Fitch Ratings upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘BBB+’, placing it above the Italian sovereign rating and improving the outlook from stable to positive. This upgrade reflects UniCredit’s strong position compared to its national peers and its effective diversification across growing economies, which should help cushion the bank against potential Italian sovereign stress.

