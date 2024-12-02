Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Updates on Securities Cessation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) has released an update.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited announced the cessation of several securities due to unmet conditions or conditions that have become incapable of being satisfied. This includes a mix of performance share rights and employee share rights, reflecting changes in the company’s stock-based compensation arrangements. Investors should note these developments as they may impact future equity distribution and company valuation.
