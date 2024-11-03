News & Insights

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Sees Stake Reduction

November 03, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has reduced its substantial holding in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, now owning 6.193% of the ordinary shares, down from 7.237%. The transaction reflects changes in Mitsubishi’s investment strategy within the healthcare sector. Investors may want to watch how this shift impacts Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s stock performance.

