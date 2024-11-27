Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Reports Record Revenue Growth

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) has released an update.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited reported a record-breaking first-half revenue of $951.2 million, marking an 18% increase, with net profit surging 43% to $153.2 million. The growth was primarily driven by new product introductions and shifts in clinical practices, with significant contributions from both hospital and homecare product groups. The company announced a 3% increase in its interim dividend, reflecting strong financial performance and confidence in its continued growth trajectory.
