Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Announces Dividend Distribution

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited has announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.21764706 per share, with the ex-date set for December 5, 2024, and payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. This dividend pertains to the six-month financial period ending September 30, 2024, and may attract attention from investors seeking income opportunities in the healthcare sector.

