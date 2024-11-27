News & Insights

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Announces Dividend Distribution

November 27, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) has released an update.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited has announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.21764706 per share, with the ex-date set for December 5, 2024, and payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. This dividend pertains to the six-month financial period ending September 30, 2024, and may attract attention from investors seeking income opportunities in the healthcare sector.

