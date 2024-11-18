Fiserv price target raised to $232 from $222 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $232 from $222 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Consensus revenue estimates remain a low bar for Fiserv and have room to move higher in the coming quarters, especially if current macro headwinds in LatAM lessen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Fiserv benefits from greater product differentiation and a premium organic growth rate in its acquiring business, the firm adds.
