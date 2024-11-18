Fiserv price target raised to $232 from $222 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $232 from $222 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Consensus revenue estimates remain a low bar for Fiserv and have room to move higher in the coming quarters, especially if current macro headwinds in LatAM lessen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Fiserv benefits from greater product differentiation and a premium organic growth rate in its acquiring business, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.