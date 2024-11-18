News & Insights

Stocks

Fiserv price target raised to $232 from $222 at BMO Capital

November 18, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $232 from $222 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Consensus revenue estimates remain a low bar for Fiserv and have room to move higher in the coming quarters, especially if current macro headwinds in LatAM lessen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Fiserv benefits from greater product differentiation and a premium organic growth rate in its acquiring business, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.