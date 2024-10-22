Fiserv narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.73-$8.80 from $8.65-$8.80

Consensus $8.75. “Fiserv (FI) continues to demonstrate consistency and sustainability in our top-line growth and margin improvement, leading us to raise the outlook on our 2024 financial commitments,” said Bisignano. “Our unparalleled track record remains intact as we move closer to achieving our 39th consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth.”

