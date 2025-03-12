Fiserv Gains From Growth in Clover Despite Increased Competition

Fiserv, Inc. FI shares have jumped 41.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 13.8% and 5.1%, respectively.

The company reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results. FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and gained 14.6% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and declined marginally on a year-over-year basis.

How is FI Doing?

While Fiserv’s legacy merchant operations should rise with transaction volumes, Clover is the company’s major source of growth. Clover’s rising volumes and growing ancillary revenues are enhancing Fiserv's performance. Its revenues gained 29% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In November 2023, management expected revenues of $4.5 billion for Clover in 2026, suggesting a 28.5% year-over-year growth rate. The goal seems ambitious. However, for the preceding two quarters, it has surpassed the target. Clover's fourth-quarter 2024 annualized payment volume saw 14% growth.

Fiserv’s business model blends recurring revenues and a high incremental margin of a scaled processing business with higher growth and margins. Moreover, it remains consistent with providing cloud-based software and service offerings.

FI's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter 2024 was 1.06, higher than 1.04 in the year-ago quarter due to a rise in cash and cash equivalents. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates efficient short-term debt coverage capability.

Fiserv has been consistent with share repurchases. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, FI repurchased 23.3 million, 25.4 million and 40 million shares for $2.6 billion, $2.5 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively. Such moves boost investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the company’s core banking products and services are part of a highly competitive market. Entry of several non-banking bodies is increasing competition within the industry, and it is anticipated to grow as market entrants multiply in number and the existing ones expand their products and services. FI might fail to maintain strong and long-term client relationships amid stiff competition.

Integration risk prevails over the company due to its frequent acquisition strategy. Buyouts can hurt FI's balance sheet in the form of high goodwill and intangible assets. Moreover, frequent acquisitions are distractions for management, impacting organic growth.

Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

