FiscalNote receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE

FiscalNote (NOTE) Holdings announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange on November 25, 2024 that FiscalNote is no longer in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. FiscalNote is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The Company is evaluating all options to address this matter. In parallel, the company remains focused on providing AI-driven legal and regulatory insights to its more than 4,000 global customers as they tackle the ongoing challenges of constant change and increased complexity brought about by accelerated regulatory and legislative policymaking, the realities of recent electoral changes in the U.S. and E.U., and the arrival of thousands of newly-elected and appointed stakeholders. The company’s senior executives continue to be engaged in proactive outreach to current and prospective investors, while remaining focused on generating increased profitability and executing on FiscalNote’s plans to drive sustainable, profitable growth by delivering best-in-class product experiences, further simplifying its portfolio, identifying additional operational efficiencies, and reducing debt.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.