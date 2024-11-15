News & Insights

Stocks

FiscalNote Holdings Announces Leadership Transition for 2025

November 15, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FiscalNote Holdings ( (NOTE) ) has shared an announcement.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is undergoing a leadership transition as Tim Hwang steps into the role of Executive Chairman, and Josh Resnik, the current President and COO, will become CEO, effective January 1, 2025. This shift aims to drive the next phase of growth by leveraging Resnik’s extensive experience in product strategy and operational efficiency. Under Hwang’s leadership, FiscalNote has transformed from a startup to a leading AI-driven enterprise, and his new role will focus on strategic initiatives and advancing the company’s mission.

Find detailed analytics on NOTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.