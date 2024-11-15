FiscalNote Holdings Announces Leadership Transition for 2025

FiscalNote Holdings ( (NOTE) ) has shared an announcement.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is undergoing a leadership transition as Tim Hwang steps into the role of Executive Chairman, and Josh Resnik, the current President and COO, will become CEO, effective January 1, 2025. This shift aims to drive the next phase of growth by leveraging Resnik’s extensive experience in product strategy and operational efficiency. Under Hwang’s leadership, FiscalNote has transformed from a startup to a leading AI-driven enterprise, and his new role will focus on strategic initiatives and advancing the company’s mission.

