FiscalNote CEO Hwang to transition to executive chairman

FiscalNote (NOTE) announced a leadership succession whereby Tim Hwang, the company’s current Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, will transition to Executive Chairman after nearly 12 years as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has appointed Hwang as Executive Chairman and appointed Josh Resnik, the company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, each effective January 1, 2025. Hwang will continue his commitment to the company’s vision and success in his new role as Executive Chairman, where he will focus on strategic initiatives and the continuity of FiscalNote’s mission as it enters its next phase of growth. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Resnik has been instrumental in advancing FiscalNote’s product strategy and operational effectiveness, and he brings years of proven experience and results to his new role as CEO; he will retain his position as President of the Company as well.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.