FiscalNote assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton

EF Hutton assumed coverage of FiscalNote (NOTE) with a Buy rating and $3.50 price target The analyst does not believe the CEO will attempt to take the company private and suspects the November commentary on the topic “spooked some investors.” The frim finds it unlikely FiscalNote will do a big acquisition anytime soon and expects debt reduction progress and free cash flow soon.

