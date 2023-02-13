Markets
FIS

FIS To Separate Merchant Solutions Business

February 13, 2023 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Financial services technology company FIS (FIS) Monday announced its plan to spin off Merchant Solutions business.

Commenting on the separation, Board Chairman Jeffrey Goldstein said, "The pace of disruption in payments is rapidly accelerating, requiring increased investment in growth and a different capital allocation strategy for our Merchant Solutions business."

Following spin-off, Merchant Solutions business will operate as Worldpay, the company said in a statement.

Charles Drucker, who is the strategic advisor to the deal, will serve as CEO of Worldpay once it is concluded, FIS added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.