FIS desiganted a bearish Fresh Pick at Baird

Baird designated FIS (FIS) as a bearish Fresh Pick while maintaining its Neutral rating and $94 price target The firm said FIS has been a good stock year-to-date, yet they think the stock could fall to the lower $80s over the coming months before the 2025 guide in February, as investors start to worry about 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.