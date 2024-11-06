News & Insights

FIS desiganted a bearish Fresh Pick at Baird

November 06, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Baird designated FIS (FIS) as a bearish Fresh Pick while maintaining its Neutral rating and $94 price target The firm said FIS has been a good stock year-to-date, yet they think the stock could fall to the lower $80s over the coming months before the 2025 guide in February, as investors start to worry about 2025.

