FIS desiganted a bearish Fresh Pick at Baird

Baird designated FIS (FIS) as a bearish Fresh Pick while maintaining its Neutral rating and $94 price target The firm said FIS has been a good stock year-to-date, yet they think the stock could fall to the lower $80s over the coming months before the 2025 guide in February, as investors start to worry about 2025.
