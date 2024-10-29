FirstWave Cloud Technology Shares Q1 FY25 Leadership Update

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has provided a shareholder update for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, detailing the company’s leadership lineup, including CEO Danny Maher and CFO Iain Bartram. The update aims to keep investors informed about the company’s strategic direction and executive team. This transparency is crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate their investments in FirstWave’s evolving market landscape.

