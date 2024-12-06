News & Insights

FirstService price target raised to $217.50 from $200 at Scotiabank

December 06, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Scotiabank analyst Himanshu Gupta raised the firm’s price target on FirstService (FSV) to $217.50 from $200 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s total return is pegged on earnings growth and there is limited scope for expansion in the valuation multiple, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says FirstService has the most consistent earnings growth in the group but trades at a premium valuation.

