FirstService price target raised to $217.50 from $200 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Himanshu Gupta raised the firm’s price target on FirstService (FSV) to $217.50 from $200 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s total return is pegged on earnings growth and there is limited scope for expansion in the valuation multiple, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says FirstService has the most consistent earnings growth in the group but trades at a premium valuation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FSV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.