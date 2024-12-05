FirstService Announces Dividend Amid Strong Financials

FirstService (TSE:FSV) has released an update.
FirstService Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on January 7, 2025. This move underlines the company’s strong financial performance, generating over $4.9 billion in annual revenues. With its shares trading on both NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange, FirstService continues to create value for shareholders.
