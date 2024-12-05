News & Insights

Stocks

FirstService Announces Dividend Amid Strong Financials

December 05, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FirstService (TSE:FSV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FirstService Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on January 7, 2025. This move underlines the company’s strong financial performance, generating over $4.9 billion in annual revenues. With its shares trading on both NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange, FirstService continues to create value for shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:FSV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.