News & Insights

Stocks

FirstGroup Expands Rail Services with New Train Fleet

December 06, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FirstGroup has secured a lease agreement with Angel Trains and Hitachi to acquire 14 new trains for approximately £500 million, aiming to expand its open access rail services including new routes and increased capacity. The trains, to be manufactured in County Durham, will support FirstGroup’s strategic growth while also benefiting local manufacturing and jobs. This significant investment highlights FirstGroup’s commitment to providing competitive and environmentally friendly travel options in the UK rail market.

For further insights into GB:FGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.