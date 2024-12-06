FirstGroup Expands Rail Services with New Train Fleet

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup has secured a lease agreement with Angel Trains and Hitachi to acquire 14 new trains for approximately £500 million, aiming to expand its open access rail services including new routes and increased capacity. The trains, to be manufactured in County Durham, will support FirstGroup’s strategic growth while also benefiting local manufacturing and jobs. This significant investment highlights FirstGroup’s commitment to providing competitive and environmentally friendly travel options in the UK rail market.

