News & Insights

Stocks

FirstGroup Expands with Anderson Travel Acquisition

October 21, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup has expanded its presence in the UK transportation market by acquiring Anderson Travel, a London-based coach operator. This acquisition, which includes around 40 coaches, aligns with FirstGroup’s strategy to grow its share in adjacent services, further strengthening its position in the market. Anderson Travel will continue to operate under the leadership of its founder, Mark Anderson, as it integrates into First Bus.

For further insights into GB:FGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.