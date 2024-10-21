FirstGroup Expands with Anderson Travel Acquisition

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup has expanded its presence in the UK transportation market by acquiring Anderson Travel, a London-based coach operator. This acquisition, which includes around 40 coaches, aligns with FirstGroup’s strategy to grow its share in adjacent services, further strengthening its position in the market. Anderson Travel will continue to operate under the leadership of its founder, Mark Anderson, as it integrates into First Bus.

