Firstfund Posts Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 30, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Consolidated First Fund Capital (TSE:FFP) has released an update.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. reported a net loss of $16,612 for the first quarter of 2024, maintaining a similar level of loss from the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced an increase in fee income to $93,523, a noticeable improvement over the prior year’s $85,608. Firstfund, a venture capital company engaged in financial consulting and venture capital activities, continues to seek new investment opportunities for its portfolio.

