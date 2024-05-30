Firstfund Posts Q1 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated First Fund Capital (TSE:FFP) has released an update.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. reported a net loss of $16,612 for the first quarter of 2024, maintaining a similar level of loss from the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced an increase in fee income to $93,523, a noticeable improvement over the prior year’s $85,608. Firstfund, a venture capital company engaged in financial consulting and venture capital activities, continues to seek new investment opportunities for its portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:FFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.