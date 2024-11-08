News & Insights

FirstEnergy to Present at Edison Electric Institute Conference

November 08, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

FirstEnergy ( (FE) ) has shared an update.

FirstEnergy Corp. is set to present at the 2024 Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference, showcasing its robust investment and growth strategy. The company is focusing on a $26 billion Energize365 plan aimed at grid modernization and energy transition, promising a 9% annual rate base growth. With a strengthened balance sheet and simplified business segments, FirstEnergy aims to deliver compelling shareholder value through its diversified asset mix and strategic investments.

Stocks mentioned

FE

