FirstEnergy to Present at Edison Electric Institute Conference

FirstEnergy ( (FE) ) has shared an update.
FirstEnergy Corp. is set to present at the 2024 Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference, showcasing its robust investment and growth strategy. The company is focusing on a $26 billion Energize365 plan aimed at grid modernization and energy transition, promising a 9% annual rate base growth. With a strengthened balance sheet and simplified business segments, FirstEnergy aims to deliver compelling shareholder value through its diversified asset mix and strategic investments.
For an in-depth examination of FE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.