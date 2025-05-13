FirstEnergy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.49, changing hands as low as $41.15 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.58 per share, with $44.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.44. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

