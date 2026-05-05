FirstEnergy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.465, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of FE's recent stock price of $46.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of FirstEnergy Corp to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when FE shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.275 per share, with $52.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.58.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FE makes up 23.01% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FE).

In Tuesday trading, FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.