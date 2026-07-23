FirstCash, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $93.47 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $59.81 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.11 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.4% to $1.075 billion from $830.62 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.47 Mln. vs. $59.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.075 Bln vs. $830.62 Mln last year.

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