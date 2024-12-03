News & Insights

Stocks

FirstCash Announces Departure of Key Board Member

December 03, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from FirstCash ( (FCFS) ) is now available.

Douglas R. Rippel, former owner and Executive Chairman of American First Finance, has retired from the Board of FirstCash Holdings after playing a crucial role in integrating AFF into the company since its acquisition in 2021. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements influencing his decision, and it does not affect the composition of the Board’s committees.

See more data about FCFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.