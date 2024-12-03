FirstCash Announces Departure of Key Board Member

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Douglas R. Rippel, former owner and Executive Chairman of American First Finance, has retired from the Board of FirstCash Holdings after playing a crucial role in integrating AFF into the company since its acquisition in 2021. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements influencing his decision, and it does not affect the composition of the Board’s committees.

