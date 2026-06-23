FirstCash To Acquire Ramsdens For GBP 206 Mln

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX.L), a pawnbroking, retail and financial services provider, for approximately 206 million pounds or $273 million, including an interim dividend.

The company expects the transaction to close by the end of 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay 600 pence in cash for each Ramsdens share.

Ramsdens shareholders will also receive an interim cash dividend of up to 9 pence per share.

The acquisition will add Ramsdens' network of 174 pawn stores across England, Scotland and Wales to FirstCash's U.K. operations.

The company said the deal is expected to expand its presence in the U.K. market, enhance operating scale and efficiencies, and be accretive to both EBITDA and earnings per share.

On Monday, FirstCash Holdings closed trading 0.81% higher at $228.89 on the Nasdaq.

On Monday, Ramsdens closed trading 1.09% lesser at GBp 452.50 on the London Stock Exchange.

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