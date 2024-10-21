News & Insights

First United Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

An announcement from First United ( (FUNC) ) is now available.

First United Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $5.8 million, up from $4.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was driven by higher net interest income and improved asset quality, despite competitive pressures on deposit pricing. The corporation’s strategic focus on balance sheet management and asset quality enhancements contributed to its profitability, while a disciplined approach to pricing supported long-term goals.

