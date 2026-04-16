First United About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FUNC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, First United Corporation (Symbol: FUNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of FUNC's recent stock price of $37.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of First United Corporation to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when FUNC shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUNC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.54 per share, with $41.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.81.

In Thursday trading, First United Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.