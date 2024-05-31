First Trust Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) has shared an update.

The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has announced the results of a special shareholders’ meeting concerning a merger with First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund. A press release detailing the outcomes of the meeting and implications for investors was issued, highlighting the strategic financial moves within these investment funds.

