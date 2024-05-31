First Trust Fund Reschedules Shareholder Reorganization Vote

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) just unveiled an announcement.

The First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has announced the adjournment of their special shareholder meeting originally held on May 30, 2024. This postponement will provide shareholders with additional time to consider and vote on the proposed reorganization of the Fund into the abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). The meeting is rescheduled for June 18, 2024, offering further opportunity for shareholder participation in the decision-making process.

