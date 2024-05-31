News & Insights

Stocks

First Trust Announces Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

May 31, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Trust / Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) has shared an announcement.

First Trust Advisors L.P. has released a press release announcing the outcomes of a special shareholders’ meeting for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund. The meeting, which took place on May 30, 2024, addressed the details of the funds’ merger.

For a thorough assessment of FAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.