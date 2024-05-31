First Trust Announces Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

First Trust / Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) has shared an announcement.

First Trust Advisors L.P. has released a press release announcing the outcomes of a special shareholders’ meeting for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund. The meeting, which took place on May 30, 2024, addressed the details of the funds’ merger.

